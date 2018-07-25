‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ Is The James Brown Of Summer Movies

Paramount

Just as James Brown was once known as the hardest working man in show business, Mission Impossible: Fallout, written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, feels like the hardest working blockbuster in Hollywood. It’s simply the most. It has the biggest stunts, the most extravagant sets, the most glamorous movie stars, and the twistiest twists; you really feel like you’re getting your money’s worth. If Tom Cruise ever dies (yes, “if”), you imagine it would be on set, in the middle of some stunt atop the Petronas Towers, his lil’ heart finally unable to match his lil’ legs’ commitment. Giving his life to this franchise would be the only fitting end to his career.

Cruise is the perfect star for this film, a guy whose battles with alien spirits in his mind seem to give him the confidence to dangle from helicopters in real life. You kind of have to hand it to him. Likewise, Fallout is so perfectly “blockbuster” that you can’t help but chuckle in admiration. Based on sheer laugh volume, it might be the best comedy of the Summer. It’s not that you’re laughing at the movie, in fact it’s almost the opposite. You go in with a fairly accurate pre-conceived notion of what it’s going to be like, and it turns out to be so perfectly that that it’s somehow surprising. You’re not giggling because it breaks character, you’re giggling because it’s so insanely in character.

Cruise plays agent Ethan Hunt of the IMF (Impossible Missions Force). Hunt keeps having flashbacks of his wedding to his estranged wife (Michelle Monaghan) in some preposterously picturesque lake in the Alps, that quickly turn into nightmares about the global anarchist (!) he put away (“Solomon Lane,” played by Sean Harris, the gay assassin from The Borgias) who apparently wants to kill her. But Hunt had better stay focused on the present, because he’s also trying to stop Lane’s group of anarchists, The Apostles, from acquiring plutonium cores from a shadowy broker named “John Lark,” who, with the help of a sexy arms merchant named White Widow (Vanessa Kirby), are going to spring Lane, employ a rogue Norwegian rocket scientist, infiltrate global governments, and blow things up with nuclear weapons or something. Phew!

In order to stop this, Ethan Hunt has to jump out of a plane; drive a motorcycle, a BMW, a European moving truck, a boat, and a helicopter; and run, jump, fall, shoot, tumble, climb, and parkour, all while bantering with his sidekicks (Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg), fending off a rival agent (a burly CIA man played by hunky Henry Cavill) and being the love ideal of three different beautiful women (Monaghan, Kirby, and MI 6 agent Ilsa Faust, played by Rebecca Ferguson).

Is that a lot for one movie? Oh God yes. Does it take too long to resolve it all? Indubitably. But you don’t really need to understand who everyone is or why they’re double-crossing each other (or triple, or quadruple), because it’s excess itself that’s the point. Fallout doesn’t have a coherent story so much as an impeccable sense of comedic timing. Just when you think the action is the most death-defying it could possibly be, in the most exotic locale, it goes three levels more. There’s a Kashmir-set helicopter duel sequence near the end that’s basically the Baba Booey of action sequences. It’s funny, then it’s silly, then it’s dumb, and then it comes all the way back to being amazing again. You kind of have to hand it to them.