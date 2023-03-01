The world’s biggest streaming service and second biggest pornography website, together at last. Money Shot: The Pornhub Story explores the “successes and scandals” of Pornhub through interviews with activists, former employees, and performers, including Siri Dahl, Cherie DeVille, and Asa Akira.

It will also document how the company “became embroiled in allegations including non-consensual material and trafficking on the site,” according to Netflix. “As anti-trafficking organizations seek justice for victims, can the online giant protect those from whom they profit, or is this a new wave of censorship for adult performers making consensual porn?” As one performer says in the trailer above, “They neglect to see that sex work and sex trafficking are two completely different things.”

This, unfortunately, is a frequent issue for sex workers.

“This documentary requires us to grapple with what sexuality and consent means when billion-dollar internet platforms thrive on user-generated content,” Money Shot: The Pornhub Story director and producer Suzanne Hillinger said. “Who has, and who should have, the power in these environments? Our hope is that this film generates important conversations about sex and consent, both on the internet and out in the world.”

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story will premiere on Netflix on March 15.