A Documentary About Pornhub Is Coming (Pun Intended) To Netflix

Let’s say, hypothetically speaking, you were making a documentary about Pornhub, a website you have obviously never visited [looks around nervously]. You could do a lot worse than to call it Money Shot, which, whaddaya know, is the title of a new film from documentarian Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions that’s coming to Netflix.

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story will explore how Pornhub helped adult content creators reach “a massive audience while the company made billions of dollars — but it also became embroiled in allegations including non-consensual material and trafficking on the site,” according to the Netflix description. “As anti-trafficking organizations seek justice for victims, can the online giant protect those from whom they profit, or is this a new wave of censorship for adult performers making consensual porn?”

“This documentary requires us to grapple with what sexuality and consent means when billion-dollar internet platforms thrive on user-generated content,” Money Shot director and producer Suzanne Hillinger said. “Who has, and who should have, the power in these environments? Our hope is that this film generates important conversations about sex and consent, both on the internet and out in the world.”

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story, which will not help you find hot singles in your area, will debut on Netflix worldwide on March 15.