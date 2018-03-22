EMI Films

Netflix is about to add quite a few new original and licensed titles in April, especially for subscribers in the United Kingdom. That’s because the streaming giant’s operation there managed to secure a significant number of the famed comedy troupe Monty Python‘s greatest comedy films and television shows for its platform. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the official Monty Python website made an official announcement about the new deal on Thursday. Such classics as Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Life of Brian, The Meaning of Life, and the series Flying Circus will all be included.

Unfortunately for Netflix subscribers in the United States, however, the Monty Python titles acquired by the streaming giant won’t be available for them when they drop in the U.K. on April 15th. Instead, they will be available to view stateside “later in the year,” though Monty Python’s website stresses that “not all titles will be available at the same time in all territories.”

Here’s a full list of what’s coming to the U.K. in mid-April, and the U.S. and elsewhere sometime after that:

Monty Python & the Holy Grail

Monty Python’s Life of Brian

Monty Python’s Flying Circus

Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus

Monty Python’s Personal Best

Monty Python Best Bits (mostly)

Monty Python Live (mostly): One Down, Five to Go

Monty Python Conquers America

The Meaning of Monty Python

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live …as well as Eric Idle’s What About Dick?

