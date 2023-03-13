In her acceptance speech for Everything Everywhere All at Once at the Oscars, Halloween legend Jamie Lee Curtis gave a special shout out to “all of the people who have supported the genre movies that I have made for all these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together.” So, in a sense, Bruce Campbell, the star of the Evil Dead franchise, has an Academy Award. In another, more accurate sense, the campaign for Bruce Campbell to win Best Actor for Evil Dead 4 begins now.

Director Sam Raimi told Empire that he and Campbell “had been talking about an Evil Dead 4 for the other branch of that universe,” referring to 2013’s Evil Dead with Jane Levy in the lead role. But “we were worried a little bit about a collision,” he continued. “[Starz’s] Ash vs Evil Dead is what that morphed into. But I always thought there was room for both. I still think there’s room for all sorts of Evil Dead movies. I don’t think they cancel each other out.”

Raimi continued, “I love working with Bruce and [producer Rob Tapert]. I love it as a producer because they’re really good partners, but I also like being supported by them as the director. So I hope that is on the cards eventually.”

There’s room for an Evil Dead TV show, an Evil Dead video game, and this Evil Dead mug on eBay that I will probably buy when I finish writing this sentence. Why not a new Evil Dead movie with Bruce Campbell? Until then, there’s Evil Dead Rise, which looks very gory. It opens on April 21.

