Sam Raimi Wants To Make Another ‘Evil Dead’ Movie With Bruce Campbell (We Also Want This)

In her acceptance speech for Everything Everywhere All at Once at the Oscars, Halloween legend Jamie Lee Curtis gave a special shout out to “all of the people who have supported the genre movies that I have made for all these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together.” So, in a sense, Bruce Campbell, the star of the Evil Dead franchise, has an Academy Award. In another, more accurate sense, the campaign for Bruce Campbell to win Best Actor for Evil Dead 4 begins now.

Director Sam Raimi told Empire that he and Campbell “had been talking about an Evil Dead 4 for the other branch of that universe,” referring to 2013’s Evil Dead with Jane Levy in the lead role. But “we were worried a little bit about a collision,” he continued. “[Starz’s] Ash vs Evil Dead is what that morphed into. But I always thought there was room for both. I still think there’s room for all sorts of Evil Dead movies. I don’t think they cancel each other out.”

Raimi continued, “I love working with Bruce and [producer Rob Tapert]. I love it as a producer because they’re really good partners, but I also like being supported by them as the director. So I hope that is on the cards eventually.”

There’s room for an Evil Dead TV show, an Evil Dead video game, and this Evil Dead mug on eBay that I will probably buy when I finish writing this sentence. Why not a new Evil Dead movie with Bruce Campbell? Until then, there’s Evil Dead Rise, which looks very gory. It opens on April 21.

(Via Empire)

