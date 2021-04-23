Everything You Need To Know Before You Watch ‘Mortal Kombat’

While the recent Mortal Kombat reboot is an incredibly beginner-friendly introduction to the Mortal Kombat video game series — which made its debut in arcades back in 1992 — there’s no denying the series can feel as complicated as it is gory and controversial. In order to help you go into the movie feeling a bit more prepared, here is a quick rundown on some of the game’s lore and characters.

Fair warning though, while this article can prepare you mentally, the new film — which was nearly rated NC-17 — is a real gore fest, filled with the series signature “fatalities,” and I can’t prepare you for those. Oh, and one last thing before we begin: I’d like to clear up the number one confusion I and all of my friends had while growing up and tell you no, Sub-Zero and Scorpion are not brothers. I know, weird right? Anyways, “get over here” and let’s dig into this.