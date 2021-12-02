No holiday season is complete without a screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol (I’m sorry for getting “It Feels Like Christmas” stuck in your head, but at the same time, no, I’m not). But for some reason, Michael Caine dancing with Gonzo and Rizzo is nowhere to be found on the list of the most popular holiday movies for every state in America.

Preply looked at search trends to “115 of the highest-rated and highest-grossing holiday movies of all-time, according to Rotten Tomatoes and Box Office Mojo. We then narrowed down the list to the top 25 most-searched-for films and evaluated how popular they were in each state.” They found that Americans love The Nightmare Before Christmas and Home Alone, obviously, but there’s also some wild choices.

I don’t why Alaska loves The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and frankly, I don’t want to know. Other unexpected favorites include Jingle All the Way in Minnesota; Christmas with the Kranks in Nebraska; and so much The Polar Express. I love Tom Hanks, you love Tom Hanks, we all love Tom Hanks, but we don’t have to love everything he does.

There’s no Gremlins or Black Christmas or the aforementioned The Muppet Christmas Carol, but shout out to Colorado, New Hampshire, Utah, and Washington for loving Klaus, a recent and welcome addition to the Christmas canon. Here’s the full map.

(Via Preply)