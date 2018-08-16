Shutterstock / MoviePass

MoviePass isn’t just having a bad day or week, it’s having a bad existence. The beleaguered subscription service for moviegoers posted a loss worth $104 million on Wednesday, prompting lawsuits from numerous investors. Meanwhile, many who canceled their memberships after MoviePass reduced the total number of films they could see to three per month quickly realized they had been re-subscribed, thanks in part to some poorly worded language in the process. Now it seems yet another major restriction has been applied to the accounts of those who, for reasons unknown, still believe in it all.

According to Business Insider, MoviePass announced in an email to its subscribers that they would allowing them to choose from up to six options per visit to participating theater chains:

“As we transition to the new subscription plan, we want to share more details about our service moving forward as part of our commitment to keep you fully informed,” the letter says. “For the time being, we will be limiting the films and showtimes that are available to members each day. During this transition period, MoviePass will offer up to six films to choose from daily, including a selection of major studio first-run films and independent releases. In addition, showtime availability may be limited depending on the popularity of those films on the app that particular day.”

Basically, this means that whenever MoviePass subscribers decide to use one of their remaining three-movies-per-month, they will only be able to choose from whichever six films the service allots them that day. The email notes that “the schedule of available film selections will be published at least a week in advance on the MoviePass website so members can plan ahead for the films they want to see.” However, there’s no guarantee the choices will be all that desirable. In a previous email, MoviePass said the new plan will “include many major studio first-run films,” but added “there will be some exceptions.”

(Via Business Insider)