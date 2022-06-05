Harry Styles’ stardom is in full effect this year and he’s shown it in multiple ways. His first single of the year, “As It Was,” spent four weeks at No. 1 on the singles chart and it also became this year’s first Platinum song less than a month after its release. It took just three days for his third album Harry’s House to have the best vinyl sales week of the modern era. Then, the album debuted at No. 1 on the charts with the biggest sales week for a male singer since 2015. A day later, four songs from the project checked in within the top ten of the singles chart.

Now, for the second consecutive week, Harry’s Harry’s House checks in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. For the chart dated June 11, 2022, Harry’s House posted 160,500 album units sold compromised of 102,500 streaming equivalent album units thanks to 134.36 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs. It also delivered 56,500 pure album sales. With its return to No. 1, Harry’s House becomes the first album that was released in 2022 to spend its first two weeks at No. 1.

Harry’s House beat out a former No. 1 to hold on to the top spot. The project outsold Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti by a little under 20,000 units to reclaim the albums chart crown. Behind Bad Bunny’s album is Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers which checks in at No. 3.

You can revisit our review of Harry’s House here.