A lot of people out there like Harry Styles’ new album Harry’s House and there’s plenty of quantifiable data to back that up: “As It Was” is No. 1 for a fourth week, three other songs from the album are in the top 10, and Harry’s House debuted at No. 1 with far and away the biggest sales week of the year. The LP has itself a fan in Lizzo, too, who found a creative way to express how terrific she thinks the album is.

During a recent Instagram Live session, the conversation got to Harry’s House, about which Lizzo proclaimed, “[Styles] put his… Harrussy [laughs]… he put the whole Harrussy into that album. I love his new album.”

Lizzo talking about #HarrysHouse on IG live “he put his whole harrussy in that album”😭 pic.twitter.com/a7HgaP70RN — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHSUpdate) June 3, 2022

The linguistics of that feedback are funny but not unprecedented coming from Lizzo, whose own current hit single “About Damn Time” includes the lyric, “Feelin’ fussy, walkin’ in my Balenci-ussies.”

Of course, Lizzo and Styles have become friendly in recent years: They put on a joint concert during the weekend of the Super Bowl in 2020 and more recently, Lizzo popped up as a surprise guest during Styles’ set at Coachella this year.

