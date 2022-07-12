Sometimes an actor seems so wholesome and perfect in a movie that it can be hard to imagine them being actual people with emotions who sometimes make stupid decisions. That is not the case for Chris Hemsworth, who is apparently a great person both onscreen and off. Not like his fans were surprised or anything, but Hemsworth seems to be a real gem, according to his co-stars Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.

While discussing Thor: Love And Thunder with UK’s Capital FM, Portman and Thompson began gushing about Hemsworth, and Thompson admitted he’s still “pretty cute” even when he’s grumpy. “He does get grumpy and he does get hangry, but he’s still sweet,” she explained.

Despite being angry when he’s hungry, Hemsworth actually made a really thoughtful move when it came to one of his kissing scenes with Portman. “He’s really nice,” Portman said. “The day we had a kiss scene he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful.”

Portman went on to explain that she didn’t even ask him to limit his (very large) meat intake, he just did it. “That’s not something I’m angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He’s just a very nice person.”

Thompson added, “I didn’t even know he could go without eating meat. He’s just like eating bison in the morning. That’s so sweet.”

Sweetness aside, who eats bison in the morning?? Perhaps this man is too strong.

