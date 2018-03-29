Columbia

Adam Sandler’s Netflix run (which has gone on a touch longer than you might think) will now include reuniting The Sandman with Jennifer Aniston. Yes, Netflix is ready to rekindle that Just Go With It magic. This go-around will be a bit less relaxed than the 2011 romcom, though.

Variety reports that Sandler and Aniston are set to reteam for the upcoming Netflix comedy film Murder Mystery. Workaholics co-creator Kyle Newacheck is on board to direct the project which comes with a script by White House Down writer James Vanderbilt. The film focuses on a New York cop (Sandler) and his wife (Aniston) who wind up suspected of killing an elderly billionaire while on holiday in Europe. Not in a torture porn-y way one presumes. This is a comedy.

Mileage on his output may vary, but Sandler has found a pretty cozy place on Netflix. The comedian’s knocked out The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler and the touch more critic-friendly The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) in relatively speedy fashion at his new go-to digs. On top of Murder Mystery arriving on the streaming service in the future, Sandler also has the Robert Smigel directed comedy The Week Of coming out starring opposite Chris Rock. That film arrives on April 27.

