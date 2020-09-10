If you had Scream on the brain after seeing the Ghostface masks in the Hubie Halloween trailer, today’s your lucky day: Neve Campbell will reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in the fifth Scream movie. She joins original cast members Courteney Cox and David Arquette (who’s suddenly everywhere with the release of You Cannot Kill David Arquette) in the reboot, directed by Ready or Not‘s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Bloody Disgusting broke the news about Campbell, who said in a statement, “After spending time speaking with [filmmaking group] Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect, and admiration for Wes Craven and all that he’s created in the Scream franchise. I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro.” Campbell has appeared in all four Scream movies to date:

Radio Silence said in a statement today, “We’re pinching ourselves! It’s hard to express how much the character Sidney Prescott shaped our love of movies and to have the chance to work with Neve is truly a dream come true. It just wouldn’t be a Scream movie without Neve and we’re so excited and honored to join her in Woodsboro.”

OK, Campbell, Cox, and Arquette are back, but what about Matthew Lillard? Bring back Lillard! And Drew Barrymore. I don’t know how that would work (considering, y’know…) unless Scream 5 is a prequel. A Screamquel, if you will. You will not? That’s fair.

