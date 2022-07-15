Neve Campbell has confirmed that her character Sidney Prescott was already part of the Scream 6 story before she walked from the project after being offered a salary that didn’t respect her contributions to the horror franchise. Campbell made the revelation at a Mad Monster Party Arizona panel where she gave a diplomatic answer about the next installment.

“There were plans for Sidney, and they are no longer, unfortunately,” Campbell said via Comic Book Resources. “I’m sure they’ll make a good movie.”

Back in June, Campbell announced that she won’t be returning to the franchise that she launched with the very first Scream film in 1996. The actress had starred in 2021’s Scream 5, which had a strong box office showing and rave reviews, but when the studio fast-tracked a sequel, Campbell felt disrespected by the pay she was offered to reprise her role.

“As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to ‘Scream,’ Campbell said in a statement to Variety. “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my ‘Scream’ fans, I love you.”

Obviously, Scream 6 is being rewritten with Campbell gone, but it appears to be already making move in the casting department. Deadline reports that Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) and Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home) will bring some fresh blood to the slasher film.

(Via Comic Book Resources)