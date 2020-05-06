Neve Campbell May Be Returning To The ‘Scream’ Franchise

The Scream franchise turns 25 next year, and to celebrate we’re getting a fivequel. Not only that, it may wind up at least featuring its leading lady, eternally plagued everywoman Sidney Prescott. In a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes (as caught by /Film), actress Neve Campbell confirmed that…well, that she’s at least talked about coming back, if nothing more.

“We’re having conversations,” Campbell said. “I have been approached about it. The timing’s a bit challenging because of COVID. You know, we only started the conversation maybe a month and a half ago, so it’s going to take some time to figure out how it’s all going to work out…We’re negotiating, so we’ll see.”

Don’t get too excited, though. Campbell also confesses that she feels “really apprehensive about doing another Scream,” mostly because she doesn’t want to do it without series director Wes Craven, who died in 2015. The legendary horror master, whose credits include the original Nightmare on Elm Street and the Hills Have Eyes films, helmed all four Scream films, which took a meta approach to the horror genre, being populated with characters who watch and know horror movies but still get picked off by a masked killer anyway. The previous once was released in 2011.

That said, Campbell says she took a shine to Scream 5 directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, of Ready or Not. “The two directors wrote me a very touching letter about Wes Craven and how he was such an inspiration to them and how they really want to honor him, and that meant a great, great deal to me,” Campbell told Rotten Tomatoes. “So we’ll see. Hopefully we can all see eye to eye on the project and find a way to make it.”

