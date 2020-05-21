Another day, another new addition to the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters.

According to Deadline, Arrowverse scribe Marc Guggenheim is writing a script for a new movie featuring Jackpot, a “crime-fighting mom” who has appeared in Spider-Man comics that Guggenheim also wrote. At this early stage, there’s no concrete information on which version of Jackpot will appear in the spinoff film. Because comic books be comic book-ing, there are actually two characters who have assumed the Jackpot mantle.

Based on the “crime-fighting mom” remarks in Deadline‘s reports, the likely scenario is Guggenheim’s script will feature Sara Ehret, the first Jackpot whose origin story leans into the tried and true formula of a good ol’ lab accident. Via Fandom:

Sara Ehret was a pregnant scientist at Phelcorp (a subsidiary of OsCorp) where she worked on gene therapy to cure Parkinson’s disease when she was accidentally exposed to “Lot 777”. The virus rewrote the DNA in her cells leaving her in a coma for four months. Coming out of her coma, Ehret went on to have her child Madeline with no complications. However, when her family came under threat by falling debris she displayed superhuman strength in order to save them. Sara then became Jackpot, a registered super-hero.

A second character, Alana Jobson, later purchased the Jackpot name from Ehret who wanted to spend more time with her family. Jobson’s tenure was short-lived, however, due to her abuse of the Mutant Growth Hormone, which would require the Sony movies to acknowledge the now-Disney-owned X-Men, and we’re guessing everyone’s going to want to avoid that tangled legal knot.

Jackpot marks the second announcement of a female-centric Spider-Man spinoff in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, S.J. Clarkson was announced as the director of a “secret Marvel movie” from Sony, which is presumed to be the Madame Web film that was reported on last year.

(Via Deadline)