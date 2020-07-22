Netflix’s impressively stacked coffers continued to pour out content last weekend, including Fatal Affair, starring and produced by Nia Long. Before this project, her storied Hollywood career included two movies, 1999’s In Too Deep and 2004’s Alfie, that co-starred Omar Epps. It seemed only fitting that when Long signed onto the Fatal Attraction send-up (as the married Ellie), Epps would be along for the ride. As viewers know, Epps portrays an “old friend,” David, who proves himself to be highly unstable, but not before he tempts Ellie into a passionate encounter. And yes, that means that she cheated on her perfect husband (Stephen Bishop). Why? Too late to question that one. Things get melodramatic (and intentionally trashy, like other recent Netflix offerings), and Fatal Affair ended up being the #1 most viewed title on the platform over the weekend. So, one and done? Not quite. No one knows whether David really fell to his watery grave, or if he’ll be back for more homicidal drama. I think he’s still alive? I could be wrong, but I’m not alone in this belief. Fortunately, Nia Long was gracious enough to sit down with us to discuss that ending, along with how this thriller was rewritten with a Black cast, and how Long’s pushing for more representation in the future. Oh, and did we mention that a possible sequel came up? I shotgunned Fatal Attraction and Fatal Affair back-to-back last week, which was maybe not the smartest move. It’s a little scary to watch them together. I’ve seen pretty much every thriller ever made, and Fatal Attraction is definitely one of my favorites. I think it’s safe to say that all of these thrillers have a formula that works for them. They’re all very different, and you know, there are comparisons and things that you expect to see and want to see, and that creates the experience. Look, we all need a little bit of escapism now. At least with a thriller, you’ll feel confident that there’s some sort of definitive ending within a few hours. Yes, good point. I did not think about it that way, but it’s an excellent point and very true. Are you aware that there’s a debate out there on social media about whether David is really dead? You know, it’s funny because I spoke with the studio about that very early on. I was like, “You know, what if he survives? And there’s a Part Two.” They were like, “There’s no way he survives!” But you know, that’s movie magic, anything is possible. Well, we never saw a body, and you know what that might mean. It’d be fun to do a second installment, especially because we know that there’s a fan base out there that made the film #1 on Netflix this weekend. I’m so thankful and grateful for that. This business is tough, and actors are not allowed to fail. The expectation is that every time we do something, it has to win, and it has to be perfect. So, there’s a tremendous amount of pressure that I put on myself — it’s self-inflicted for sure — that when you complete something, you put it out there in the world, and you just brace yourself for the judgment. No film is perfect, this film isn’t perfect, but I will tell you that it is definitely entertaining, and it is a fun ride, and people are loving it and supporting it.

I’ve noticed that with a lot of infidelity plots, there’s a comfortable financial situation going on, as with Unfaithful, A Perfect Murder, Tyler Perry’s Temptation, and Anna Karenina. They’re not hurting for money, but do you think that has any reflection upon the characters’ dissatisfaction? I think everyone seems like they’re doing great because that makes the fall and the payoff bigger? It’s like, “Oh, I’ve got this perfect life, this perfect wife, this perfect husband, and my shit is about to fall apart.” So that’s probably one of those subliminal subplots that helps to build the suspense, so when the characters fall and break, you’re like, “Omigosh! They’re about to lose anything.” Speaking of a perfect husband, I was surprised about Stephen Bishop’s character being so… patient? Stephen did a fantastic job of playing a difficult role because, in the end, you still respected him, and that was hard to do, based upon some of the things that happened in the story. So this art is imitating life, and sometimes, life is imitating art, but whatever it is, it’s certainly a ride. Does that seem realistic to you that Marcus would be super-forgiving of his wife’s infidelity? I think there are men in the world who are super laid back. This guy’s an architect, he’s artistic, and he’s coming off a really bad accident. So I think there’s a slight disconnect emotionally with the character. I found it to be believable because there are people like that. My man? Wouldn’t respond that way at all. And probably yours wouldn’t either. Noooo, they tend to not be thrilled about that sort of thing. But I think we have to say as long as the actions or the behavior is justified, you go with it, and I think he did a beautiful job of balancing a very difficult position where he’s like, “Oh, I have to still love my wife in order to make the movie work, but how do I still love my wife and not have the audience feel like they aren’t going to have any compassion or respect for me in the end?” I feel like he accomplished both. Again, if there’s a sequel… Marcus could completely change his mind. Oh my god, right? There could be, I’m gonna have to start talking to the writer about that. Like with Gone Girl, he could forge a new identity, skip town, and go hide for a while plotting revenge. Or pull strings from afar. You should write the script and send it to me! Don’t tempt me. On a more serious note, you have been outspoken about how only a few members of the Fatal Affair crew were Black, and you stated that your “next production would be different.” And your The Banker co-star, Anthony Mackie, found the situation on Black Panther to be “racist” because it’s the only Marvel film that’s had a predominantly Black crew. How can this systemic issue finally be resolved?