There ain’t no bonkers movie like a bonkers Nic Cage movie, and the star of Pig (which churned out a soulful, painstakingly dramatic performance) is back to his bonkers bullsh*t with this trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an action comedy that might feel too aggressively meta if this wasn’t Nic Cage (or John Malkovich). We already saw a teaser, in which Cage set up his Cage-esque role, Nick Cage.

Yup, he’s a version of his true self, and that fictionalized version is probably not quite as wild as being the IRL guy who deals in dinosaur skulls like it ain’t no thing. In this story, he’s dodging both the judging eye of Neil Patrick Harris but also the Pedro Pascal-shaped, super-wealthy superfan who might be more sinister than he seems, as he reels Nick (fresh off quitting acting) into some sort of sketchy scenario. Tiffany Haddish is also onboard, and why yes, there is a speedboat scene in this trailer, and we’ve also got a joke about Con Air. Sold.

From Lionsgate’s synopsis:

Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent premieres on April 22, 2022.