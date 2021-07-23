Nicolas Cage has been in a lot of excellent films. Heck, you could do a Nicolas Cage movie marathon for four years and not have to repeat any titles (the Alamo Drafthouse did just that). It’s hard to name a favorite among Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Raising Arizona, Moonstruck, Wild at Heart, Leaving Las Vegas, Con Air, Face/Off, Bringing Out the Dead, National Treasure, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, Mandy, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but, surprisingly, none of those adored films is his most critically-acclaimed work. That distinction belongs to Pig.

With a whopping 98 percent of 126 critics surveyed on Rotten Tomatoes giving the film a positive reaction, Pig — about a lonely truffle hunter who sets out to find the person who stole his titular companion — stands as the 57-year-old’s top-performing movie of all time. Though anything with a rating of 6/10 or above counts as a “positive” score, Pig‘s critical average stands at 8.2/10.

That 98 percent for Pig, the best man and swine movie since The Great Muppet Caper, is one percent higher than Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, four percent higher than Moonstruck, and 90 percent higher than Bangkok Dangerous. He made that one for the fans, not the critics. Congratulations to Nicholas Cage. Congratulations to Brandy.

In the new Nicolas Cage film about a truffle pig, the pig is played by a pig called Brandy; and, most importantly, had an understudy pic.twitter.com/hAbGmDU88K — Dominic (@le0nardpoetry) July 18, 2021

(Via EW)