Nicolas Cage received the best reviews of his career for his performance in Pig (R.I.P. Pig). For his follow-up film, he’ll play the role he’s been training his whole life for: himself. In the meta action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage stars Nick Cage, a fictionalized version of himself who accepts a $1 million offer to attend a birthday party thrown by a super-fan (played by Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal). They shoot guns, get high, and feebly climb over walls.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent bills itself as the “most Nicolas Cage movie ever,” complete with references to his many classics like Con Air, The Rock, and, uh, The Croods 2. After watching the trailer above, I am inclined to agree.

Here’s the official plot summary:

Nicolas Cage stars as… Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent opens on April 22, 2022.