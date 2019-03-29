Getty Image

We here at Uproxx are very big supporters of Nicolas Cage; back in 2017 we had a Nicolas Cage Week, in which we cited Raising Arizona as his best performance, Vampire’s Kiss as his most insane performance, and lamented the fact that he turned down Dumb and Dumber. His singular genius is inextricably wrapped in his deep, unpredictable, sometimes seemingly inexplicable eccentricity. This is a long way of saying Nicolas Cage has filed for annulment four days after his latest marriage.

As per The Blast (by way of EW), the lucky lady was Erika Koike, a make-up artist. The two filed for a marriage certificate in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23 and received their marriage certificate the same day. Four days later, on Wednesday, March 27, Cage filed for annulment.

Cage and Koike had kept their relationship low-key; back in April 2018, they were spotted on vacation in Puerto Rico.

This has been the Oscar-winning actor’s fourth marriage. He was married to fellow Oscar-winner (and Bringing Out the Dead co-star) Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001. He married Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, in August 2002 but filed for divorce that November — another short union if epic compared to his latest. His third wife was Alice Kim, whom he married in 2004 and separated 12 years later, in between siring his son Kal-El.

(Via The Blast and EW)