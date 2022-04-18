As Nicolas Cage continues to make the promotional round for his latest film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the actor has been an open book, which has made for some pretty entertaining interviews. In his latest sitdown, Cage fielded a question about DC Comics fans hoping to finally see his live-action version of Superman come to live. Now, that the DC films are embracing the multiverse at the same time as Marvel (the two comic book companies have famously copied each other for decades) fans have concocted a theory that Cage’s Superman exists in the same universe as Michael Keaton’s Batman.

With Keaton set to return in The Flash — if that film ever sees the light of day — Cage was asked if it’s possible that his Superman could also make a cameo. The actor seemed to be very careful about his response, which he attributed to realizing how quickly these things make headlines, but there’s always the possibility that there are some NDAs involved.

“I have to be careful what I say about this stuff. What is it about comic books that [everything] just goes everywhere exponentially within split seconds?” Cage told Rolling Stone before adding later. “It certainly would be interesting. It certainly would be interesting.”

For now, the actor is still of the mind that it’s actually a good thing that his Superman film never got made. “It’s a positive in that it left the character, and what Tim and I might have gotten up to, in the realm of imagination — which is always more powerful than that is concrete.” That said, Cage also considers it a negative that no one got to see the finished product. “I think it would have been special.”

(Via Rolling Stone)