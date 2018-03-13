Nicolas Cage Is Finally Getting The Chance To Play Superman (Sort Of)

Getty Image

No one wants anything more than Nicolas Cage wants to be Superman.

The actor came close with the Tim Burton-directed Superman Lives (there’s even a legendary costume test), but the “powerful” project was scrapped, and Cage went home to his haunted mansion and cried into his copy of Action Comics #1 on top of his dinosaur skull. But the National Treasure star finally got the chance to wear the Man of Steel’s cape. Sort of.

Cage will voice Superman in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, a big-screen adaptation of Cartoon Network’s popular animated Teen Titans Go! series. Appearing alongside regular cast members Scott Menville, Hynden Walch, Khary Payton, Tara Strong, and Greg Cipes, he’ll be joined in the Justice League by Halsey as Wonder Woman and Lil Yachty as Green Lantern.

“Every superhero in the DC Universe has an impact on the fans,” said executive producer Sam Register, “so we felt a great responsibility to find a voice for each character that would not only suit the role, but the playful tone of the Titans, and we’re thrilled with our cameo cast.” But not as thrilled as Cage, who named his son Kal-El and called his unmade Superman movie “the Superman” movie.

I guess dreams do come true (but only after you star in Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance). Teen Titans Go! To the Movies opens on July 27.

(Via USA Today)