Nicolas Cage Is Finally Getting The Chance To Play Superman (Sort Of)

#Nicolas Cage #Superman
03.13.18 5 hours ago

Getty Image

No one wants anything more than Nicolas Cage wants to be Superman.

The actor came close with the Tim Burton-directed Superman Lives (there’s even a legendary costume test), but the “powerful” project was scrapped, and Cage went home to his haunted mansion and cried into his copy of Action Comics #1 on top of his dinosaur skull. But the National Treasure star finally got the chance to wear the Man of Steel’s cape. Sort of.

Cage will voice Superman in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, a big-screen adaptation of Cartoon Network’s popular animated Teen Titans Go! series. Appearing alongside regular cast members Scott Menville, Hynden Walch, Khary Payton, Tara Strong, and Greg Cipes, he’ll be joined in the Justice League by Halsey as Wonder Woman and Lil Yachty as Green Lantern.

“Every superhero in the DC Universe has an impact on the fans,” said executive producer Sam Register, “so we felt a great responsibility to find a voice for each character that would not only suit the role, but the playful tone of the Titans, and we’re thrilled with our cameo cast.” But not as thrilled as Cage, who named his son Kal-El and called his unmade Superman movie the Superman” movie.

I guess dreams do come true (but only after you star in Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance). Teen Titans Go! To the Movies opens on July 27.

(Via USA Today)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicolas Cage#Superman
TAGSNICOLAS CAGEsupermanteen titansTeen Titans Go! To the Movies

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 6 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP