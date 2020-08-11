After becoming a breakout star for his romantic turn in Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Noah Centineo is ripped and ready for his upcoming action roles.

In a recent set of photos posted to Instagram, the actor showed off his newly sculpted muscles and joked about whether he should start training again. Centineo is currently set to star as He-Man in Masters of the Universe, a live-action film based on the classic 80s character. But if you think bulking up to play the most muscle-bound hero of them all is a daunting task, Centino will also be going toe-to-toe with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Black Adam. It might not be a bad idea to keep the training going.

You can see Noah Centineo’s full body transformation below:

As for which role Centineo is bulking up like this to shoot first, well, that is sort of mystery right now. Masters of the Universe was originally supposed to begin filming in July 2020, but production was scuttled by the pandemic. Since then, there has been little movement on the project, which could be stuck in development hell again where it’s languished for years.

Black Adam, on the other hand, is looking slightly more concrete, but it sure feels like The Rock has been talking about the movie for five years now. That film was also supposed to start shooting in July, but it, too, fell victim to the ongoing production woes in Hollywood. However, while Black Adam missed its July start date, that month saw Centineo officially added to the cast as Atom Smasher. On top of that, The Rock is scheduled to make an appearance at DC FanDome where he’ll presumably have an update on Black Adam and how soon DC Comics fans can expect to see the former wrestler trade blows with the newly ripped Centineo.

