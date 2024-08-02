Bob Odenkirk was born to be an action star, and yet, he is frequently typecast as the quirky oddball with perfect comedic timing. Or as a Christmas gift to the March family. But in 2021, Hollywood finally took a chance on the budding action star.
John Wick creator Derek Kolstad penned Nobody, an action thriller starring Odenkirk as a former government assassin who retreated to a quiet life as a family man, only to be pulled back into the violent crime world as he is targeted by a mob boss. So it’s John Wick without the murdered puppy.
Nobody became a hit, which made aspiring action star Odenkirk very happy. “I was very surprised by Nobody,” Odenkirk told the crowd at the Venice Film Festival in 2022. Odenkirk then cited Saul Goodman as an inspiration for the character. “I had initiated that project because I had a feeling that the character I was developing in Better Call Saul was the kind of character you see in an action film. He has earnest desires and he was willing to sacrifice himself.”
Thanks to the success of the film, a sequel was quickly ordered, and now details are starting to emerge about the upcoming sequel, tentatively titled Nobody 2, which will be directed by Timo Tjahjanto and written by Kolstad. Unfortunately, there won’t be a John Wick crossover since the movies are from two different studios, but we all know that can change.
Here is everything we know so far about Nobody 2.
Plot
In Nobody, Odenkirk portrays Hutch Mansell, a former government employee who traded in his assassin duties to be a normal office worker and family man. When his home is burglarized, Mansell decides to awaken the hitman inside of him, and subsequently becomes a target of the Russian mafia. It happens. He is forced to protect his family while also revealing his violent past to those closest to him.
Plot details for the sequel are under wraps, but the first movie leaves on a cliffhanger: months after his brush with the Russian mobsters, Hutch receives a mysterious phone call indicating that he isn’t quite done with this life of crime. In a post-credits scene, Hutch’s father and brother are seen loading up the family caravan with guns. So there will definitely be more excessive violence on the way.
Cast
Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Odenkirk would be back as Hutch for the upcoming sequel, which is slated to begin production this fall. Christopher Lloyd will reprise his role as Hutch’s father and retired FBI agent David, while Connie Nielsen will return as Becca, Hutch’s wife.
Sharon Stone was also added to the cast as an unnamed villain in the sequel.
Release Date
Universal Pictures has confirmed an August 15, 2025 release date for Nobody 2, though that could always change during filming. Production was initially supposed to begin last fall, though scheduling conflicts delayed the film. As of right now, it is still slated for next summer.
Trailer
No trailer just yet, but you can check out the trailer for Nobody below. The movie is streaming on Hulu. When you’re done with that, feel free to watch Better Call Saul on Netflix to get your Odenkirk fix.