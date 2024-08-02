Bob Odenkirk was born to be an action star, and yet, he is frequently typecast as the quirky oddball with perfect comedic timing. Or as a Christmas gift to the March family. But in 2021, Hollywood finally took a chance on the budding action star.

John Wick creator Derek Kolstad penned Nobody, an action thriller starring Odenkirk as a former government assassin who retreated to a quiet life as a family man, only to be pulled back into the violent crime world as he is targeted by a mob boss. So it’s John Wick without the murdered puppy.

Nobody became a hit, which made aspiring action star Odenkirk very happy. “I was very surprised by Nobody,” Odenkirk told the crowd at the Venice Film Festival in 2022. Odenkirk then cited Saul Goodman as an inspiration for the character. “I had initiated that project because I had a feeling that the character I was developing in Better Call Saul was the kind of character you see in an action film. He has earnest desires and he was willing to sacrifice himself.”

Thanks to the success of the film, a sequel was quickly ordered, and now details are starting to emerge about the upcoming sequel, tentatively titled Nobody 2, which will be directed by Timo Tjahjanto and written by Kolstad. Unfortunately, there won’t be a John Wick crossover since the movies are from two different studios, but we all know that can change.

Here is everything we know so far about Nobody 2.