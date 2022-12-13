There’s a fourth John Wick movie en route, but that’s not all: There’s also a spinoff in the offing, name of Ballerina, and it keeps getting better and better. First off, it stars Ana de Armas. It also features Angelica Huston and Oscar-nominee Catalina Sandino Moreno, as well as returning Wick vets Ian McShane and Lance Reddick. (Plus there’s at least some Keanu.) Now it’s adding someone from another many-tentacled franchise.

As per Deadline, no less than Norman Reedus, Daryl Dixon himself, will be joining Ballerina, which stars de Armas as (that’s right) a ballerina who’s also an assassin, out for revenge upon those who killed her family. (The character was already seen before, in the Wick threequel Parabellum, but she was played by the actress Unity Phelan.) It’s not known which character Reedus will play, as is still the case with Huston.

Since becoming a name thanks to The Walking Dead, Reedus has largely kept to the zombie franchise. Ballerina will be one of his highest-profile steps outside of the zombie-verse. He’s still busy with the series, with a Daryl Dixon spinoff in the works, about which he’s been cryptic. He also almost died while making the Walking Dead series finale, so he should be excited to jump on a franchise all about shooting lots and lots and lots of people with guns.

