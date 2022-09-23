Norman Reedus is taking his iconic Walking Dead character Daryl over to Europe this fall for a new spinoff after the long-running show comes to an end after eleven years on the air. It was announced in 2020 that Reedus and Melissa McBride would get their own show in The Walking Dead universe, though McBride exited the series shortly after due to the fact that the production would take place in Europe.

Fans were upset about the upcoming unnamed series, though Reedus stayed cryptic about the show. When asked about how the spinoff will work without McBride, Reedus carefully responded, “How do you know she’s not gonna come back?”

Even though he won’t give any direct answers, Reedus confirms that the timing of the series had a lot to do with McBride exiting the project.

“The spinoff was announced before we even announced The Walking Dead was ending. We always thought we were doing a show that would come back to the flagship show — we’d take off, then come back to the flagship show. Then they ended the flagship show, and it was us on our own. And then we shot for a year and a half straight, through the beginning of COVID.At that point, Melissa wasn’t going to do the show. And then she was going to do show. And then she wasn’t going to do the show. And then she needed a break and I went on TV and said she needs a break.”

McBride exited the show earlier this year, and Reedus defended her against the harsh backlash. “But you don’t know she’s not going to show up on the spinoff,” he added. “She’s a very big part of Daryl’s story. It’s all gonna be OK.”

Still, fans have many questions when it comes to the upcoming show. What will it be called? Is Daryl going to die after all? And how on EARTH did he get to Europe?! The world may never know.

The final eight episodes of The Walking Dead premiere on October 2nd.

(Via Deadline)