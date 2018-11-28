YouTube

If you’ve been following Brexit negotiations carefully you may already know of a potential Star Wars film your American friends may not know is coming. There are not many people who could have predicted the nation’s exit from the European Union could break potential Jedi news, but I suppose you should know to expect just about anything in 2018 at this point.

Boris Johnson, an MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip since 2015, was a huge player in the Brexit talks that led to a vote to leave the EU sometime in the future. That time may be soon, and Johnson — who took a position he then later left in Theresa May’s British government — is a strong, if not always reliable, source of conservative, nation-first quotes about the topic.

Johnson spoke at the Democratic Unionist Party conference in Belfast earlier in the week about, of course, Brexit. And hidden in that speech, which is below, is a tiny bit of Star Wars news about a potential Obi Wan Kenobi film.