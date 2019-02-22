HBO

Jeffrey Wright, Emmy winner and frequent supporting player, takes a leading turn in HBO’s O.G., a movie filmed inside Indiana’s maximum security Pendleton Correctional Facility. Director Madeleine Sackler strove for realness while depicting life behind bars and, in doing so, she hired a cast largely made up of actual inmates. The end result, however, doesn’t deliver on the film’s promise of authenticity, even though Wright and his co-star, Theothus Carter — who’s currently incarcerated for multiple felony convictions (including attempted murder and robbery) — manage to center the film with solid performances.

Wright plays a former prison gang leader, Louis, who’s weeks away from ending a 24-year sentence. He’s gotta keep himself clean until release, which initially seems doable, given that he’s not involved in the gangster life these days. However, a member of the next generation, Beecher (Carter), arrives in Pendleton and must quickly confront threats from current gang leadership. Will Louis sacrifice his clean nose to help out Beecher or keep his head down and worry only about his own future beyond prison gates? That’s quite a plight and rife with dramatic potential, given that Louis sees himself in the younger man, who’s kicking off a comparably long sentence.

Sadly, the film doesn’t explore these avenues in a truly compelling way. We see Wright veering between his stoic prison persona and (privately) crippling guilt at various points in the film. The authenticity communicated by Carter and his fellow inmates would also ideally land on point, yet the script never encourages the audience to invest in these men’s journeys. And that’s a shame, given that Wright infuses his character with jaded weariness as he prepares to reenter society. In the process, questions arise about whether prison truly rehabilitates inmates or prepares them in any way for life on the outside. Louis must also visit with those whom he’s caused irreparable harm while putting the final touches on parole. He’s wracked with remorse to a believable degree, and Wright’s presence here is worthy of a more intricately layered story.