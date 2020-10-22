From the earliest days of her directorial career, Sofia Coppola has focused mainly on rich people problems. And why shouldn’t she? Her name is Coppola, synonymous with inherited power in the entertainment industry, where 40-50% of our famous people seem to be the descendants of other famous people these days (even if most don’t wear their lineage as conspicuously as she does).

Besides writing what she knows (and surely it’s better she dissect her own milieu than do the whole sadness porn/poverty tourism thing) there’s an obvious draw to rich-people-problems narratives — as perhaps best exemplified by Succession: rich characters simply have the means to get weirder. What’s better than watching a macabre squabble over the levers of power?

Yet in Sofia Coppola’s latest, starring Rashida Jones on a quest to uncover her husband’s affairs with the help of her womanizing playboy father played by Bill Murray, rich people paint themselves into whimsical situations, in which they act… disappointingly rational. Their wealth manifests mostly as tasteful window dressing and the ability to surmount normal barriers to spouse stalking. Stalking that, while whimsical and mostly charming in a Bill-Murray-making-conversation kind of way, uncovers nary a Nazi orgy or Satanic bunga bunga party. What kind of dull-ass rich people are these? Bore on the floor, I say.

Coppola seems to want it both ways. Laura (Rashida Jones) lives in a tastefully-appointed New York apartment with her two young kids, with a husband, Dean (Marlon Wayans) who’s some kind of techy mover and shaker. He brags about reaching 500K followers to his unnamed company’s social media account, and about working with A24 — a tacky name drop of On The Rocks‘ own distributor, though admittedly an accurate jab at NYC media culture. Laura, meanwhile, is some kind of writer, established enough to have her own office to write in, complete with a big window (eat your heart out, Virginia Woolf), though naturally she’s in the midst of a bout of writer’s block. “I’m never going to sell a book before I’ve written it again,” she sighs to a friend over the phone.

The door to Laura and Dean’s apartment has Bernie Sanders and Stacey Abrams stickers on the inside, and what to make of these? In the absence of any other kind of even mildly political statements or juxtapositions in the movie, they seem little more than a filmmaker’s attempt to build rapport with her audience. How do you do, fellow progressives?

Coppola is on surer footing in her depiction of hetero-monogamy, clearly the real reason we’re here. She opens with Laura catching a clip of an old Chris Rock bit. “If you like f*ckin’, don’t get married. Shit, I haven’t f*cked in seven years. I’ve had intercourse…”

In a way, it’s a succinct expression of the entire movie that follows. One night, Dean (as much as I’ve always thought of Marlon as the least funny Wayans brother I enjoy his brief dramatic roles) starts to initiate foreplay with Laura while half asleep. Oddly, he seems to react with surprise and disappointment when he realizes it’s her. This incident, combined with Dean spending so much time at work (and traveling with a young new colleague) are enough for Laura to suspect that Dean is cheating. When she confides in her wealthy art dealer father, Felix (Bill Murray) who has his own driver and a collection of tasteful scarves, he’s only too happy to assist and advise Laura in her detective work. “You gotta get ahead of this,” he counsels, arguing that it’s better to catch in the act than confront.

Much of the ensuing movie consists of Rashida Jones and Bill Murray doing quirky detective work at resorts, in the cockpit of convertibles, and at weird house parties for old rich art collectors, as Murray’s character flirts with every woman he sees and explains why men are biologically incapable of monogamy. Murray is enjoyable as always, playing a charismatic incorrigible in the classic Murray mold. Jones is adequate, given a much less fun character to work with.