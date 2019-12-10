Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is one of the best movies of 2019, despite the lack of Damon Herriman as Charles Manson. The actor, best known for playing lovable idiot Dewey Crowe on Justified, only appeared in a single scene as the cult leader in Quentin Taratino’s Golden Globe-nominated film, knocking on Sharon Tate’s door; otherwise, he’s an off-screen presence. But as Herriman revealed, a “tiny bit” of unused Manson footage was filmed, including “one of the best scenes I’ve ever read in my life, just on the page.” Is it the scene where he freaks out in front of shirtless Brad Pitt? I hope so!

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Blu-ray release, which came out today, includes numerous deleted scenes, one of which takes place after Manson visits actress Tate (played by Margot Robbie) in the Hollywood Hills home she shares with director Roman Polanski (Rafał Zawierucha). In the theatrical cut, Manson, who’s looking for the home’s former resident Terry Melcher, is turned away by Jay Sebring (Emile Hirsch) and that’s that. But the extended scene continues with Manson talking to home owner Paul Barabuta, “trying to find out where Terry and [Beach Boys member Dennis Wilson] moved. Barabuta tells him he has no idea.” Nothing of value was lost there. But then:

Manson goes to get back into his (Twinkie) truck to leave, but before doing so, looks up and sees Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) working on the roof of Rick Dalton’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) home, trying to fix his TV antenna. Manson waves at Booth and proceeds into a highly-animated, gibberish rant before yelling, “Fuck you, Jack!”

Booth’s cool-headed response to Manson’s nonsense: “What the f*ck was that about?” If only he knew. (Brandy sure did.) You can see a clip of that scene in the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer, or watch the entire thing on YouTube on the Blu-ray.

