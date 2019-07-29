SONY

[Spoilers for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be found below.]

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is worth seeing twice. Not only because it’s good (although it is very good), but also because it plays very differently once you know the ending. In Quentin Tarantino’s alternate timeline, Sharon Tate isn’t murdered by three members of the Manson Family in August 1969; instead, the trio, led by Tex Watson, are killed by Brad Pitt, Brad Pitt’s MVP of a dog, and Leonardo DiCaprio wielding a flamethrower. That’s not how it played out in real life (or maybe even in the reality of the movie), but of course QT wouldn’t do a straight reaction of the murders. He’s the guy who killed Hitler, after all.

In Inglourious Basterds — the best Tarantino movie (do not @ me, Jackie Brown) — the leader of the Nazi Party (played by Martin Wuttke) is killed by Donny Donowitz (Eli Roth) and Omar Ulmer (Omar Doom) in a theater. Why did Tarantino futz with history and decide that Hitler needed to die prior to 1945, among other historical inaccuracies, besides the obvious reason?

“It’s like 4 o’clock in the morning, I’m writing by myself. And then I finally decide, ‘Just kill him.’ So, I took a piece of paper and I wrote on it, ‘Just f*cking kill him.’ And I put it by my bedside table and went to bed,” the director said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “And when I woke up the next morning, I figured I would look at the piece of paper and realize: Was it a good idea or a bad idea? After I had a night’s sleep, I read it and I go, it’s a GREAT idea.” It was a great idea, and so was not killing Sharon Tate. That, along with some clever easter eggs, is why Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is being compared to Inglourious Basterds.