(Warning: Enormous spoilers from Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, including the film’s ending, will be found below.
Seriously, only proceed if you’ve watched this movie!)
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood generated Thursday preview numbers that could lead to the biggest opening weekend of the auteur’s career. The movie is playing incredibly well with critics (our own Mike Ryan praised the film’s careful treatment of Sharon Tate’s legacy while Vince Mancini relished the ride of QT’s ode to the 1960s), and audiences are loving it as well. Laughter is erupting throughout theaters as we speak, especially during the final act when Manson’s Family descends for their inevitable violent attack.
Admittedly, it was slightly disappointing how, earlier in the film,
Dewey Crowe Damon Herriman’s version of Charles Manson received only about a minute of total screen time. Yet his three attacking goons — led menacingly enough by Austin Butler’s Tex — actually (and finally) got what they deserved. Did you expect this movie to go full-on Inglorious Basterds with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton waving a flamethrower at the end? Probably not. And did I expect what came before, when Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth spurred on a very good dog to attack two of the Manson family members? Dear god no, but it was deliciously revisionist, and so gloriously satisfying to witness. And very subtly, the film’s Twitter account has recognized this performer’s efforts.