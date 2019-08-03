‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Might Get An Extended Cut On Netflix

SONY

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood might be inspiring endless arguments (and theories), but one thing everyone can agree on is this: It’s long. The ninth film from Quentin Tarantino is still about 20 minutes shorter than Avengers: Endgame, but it definitely eats up a chunk of your precious time. For those who gladly surrendered that time, this is good news: According to one of its actors, Tarantino may be working on an even longer cut, which would drop on Netflix.

As caught by The Playlist, Nicholas Hammond — who plays Sam Wanamaker, the enthusiastic director of the Lancer pilot who instructs guest star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) to do an “evil, sexy Hamlet” — was on the podcast The Mutuals, and he wound up discussing all the footage Tarantino shot that didn’t wind up in the already epic theatrical version.

“There is talk about there being a 4-hour Netflix version, as well, because there were a lot of scenes he shot that couldn’t make it into the film because there just simply wasn’t room,” Hammond told them. He referenced the version of The Hateful Eight Tarantino made for Netflix, which turns it into a slightly longer miniseries. “I think they’re talking about doing the same. There are some actors like Tim Roth, wonderful actors, who never even made it into the film. I mean, their entire roles got cut.”