Thanos still demands your silence, and so does Quentin Tarantino.

Ahead of the world premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the Oscar-winning writer and director published an open letter asking everyone in attendance at Cannes to not spoil his new film. “I love cinema. You love cinema. It’s the journey of discovering a story for the first time,” Tarantino wrote. “I’m thrilled to be here in Cannes to share Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood with the festival audience. The cast and crew have worked so hard to create something original, and I only ask that everyone avoids revealing anything that would prevent later audiences from experiencing the film in the same way.”

(If he wants to spoil the inexplicable ellipsis in the title, that would be okay.)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio as two fictional characters (Cliff Booth and Rick Dalton), but there’s also a lot of actors playing real people in the movie, including Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen, and Mike Moh as Bruce Lee, which adds intrigue to QT’s plea. What sort of historical trickery is he up to? Is Damon “Dewey Crowe” Herriman, playing Charles Manson, going to kill Hitler? Maybe!

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premieres on July 26.