With all due respect to Thanos and the gang in Avengers: Endgame, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is the most star-studded film of the year. It’s a movie about celebrities, including Sharon Tate, Steve McQueen, Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, and Bruce Lee, played by some of the biggest names in Hollywood, like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Al Pacino. Also, Scoot McNairy, who deserves to be in that category. Watch the teaser trailer above.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which follows the former star of a television western (DiCaprio) and his load-carrying stunt double (Pitt), is Quentin Tarantino’s ninth feature and first since 2015’s The Hateful Eight. The writer and editor is currently still editing the film, with the hope of it premiering at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25, exactly 25 years after the debut of Pulp Fiction. The footage (which has a strong The Nice Guys meets Hail, Caesar! meets Leo dancing vibe) already looks better than the puzzling poster.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which also stars Bruce Dern Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham, Kurt Russell, Mike Moh, Damon Herriman, and the late Luke Perry, opens on July 26.