The Trailer For Pixar’s ‘Onward’ Has A Very Weird Twist

Before today, all I knew about Onward was that it’s a Pixar movie set in a fantasy land starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt. I did not realize it was about Ian and Barley Lightfoot, the characters voiced by the Marvel Cinematic Universe actors, bringing their dead dad back to life for one day using magic, but only getting halfway there, so he (first name Gordon, I assume) spends a good chunk of the movie as half-resurrected pants. It’s like Weekend at Bernie’s, but with elves and unicorns. I am now very excited for Onward, which might be Pixar’s weirdest movie yet. And that’s saying something when the competition is talking toys, rat chefs, and monsters that live off screams.

Here’s the official plot summary:

This spring, Ian and Barley’s quest beginneth. Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae, the team behind Monsters University.

Onward, which also stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer, opens on March 6, 2020, followed by another Pixar original, Soul, in June 2020.