Christmas is typically the biggest movie day of the year. Not in 2023, baby. July 21st sees the release of both Barbie, Greta Gerwig’s colorful comedy starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, and Oppenheimer, the latest Very Important Film from director Christopher Nolan. Or does it!

Thierry Fremaux, the director of the Cannes Film Festival, told Variety that Oppenheimer won’t be part of this year’s lineup because it’s supposedly been delayed. “I would have loved [that],” he said, “but it’s being released at the end of the year as part of their awards strategy. My two regrets this year are Oppenheimer and Barbie, but it won’t be ready either by May.”

Now, before dreading that you’ll be dragged to see Trolls Band Together instead of Oppenheimer on Thanksgiving, a clarification was added to the Variety article: “Thierry Fremaux later clarified that Oppenheimer is still set for a July release.”

Associated Press editor Lindsey Bahr confirmed the July 21st release date:

Oppenheimer has not been delayed. — Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) April 14, 2023

The great Barbie vs. Oppenheimer war is still on. The winner: us, for getting both films on the same day, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One the week before. To quote Tom Cruise seeing another Christopher Nolan film, “Back to the movies.”

(Via Variety)