Tom Cruise may have loved it, but not everyone was able to see Tenet, which came out during one of the many peaks of the pandemic in 2020. Christopher Nolan is making up for that film’s limited theatrical release with his next blockbuster.

Oppenheimer is an “IMAX-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it,” according to the plot synopsis from Universal. That man is J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by long-time Nolan collaborator Cillian Murphy), the so-called “father of the atomic bomb.” Did the Dunkirk and The Dark Knight director recreate a nuclear explosion without the use of CGI? Of course he did. Back to the movies, indeed.

You can watch the first full-length trailer above.

Oppenheimer also stars Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves Jr., Robert Downey, Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, and Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, as well as Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Dane DeHaan, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, and Matthew Modine. Good cast! Oppenheimer comes out on July 21, 2023, the same day as Barbie. I wonder what Stanley Kubrick will see first.