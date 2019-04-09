People Aren’t Too Happy About How Oscar Isaac’s Character Looks In ‘The Addams Family’ Trailer

04.09.19

On Tuesday, MGM released the first trailer for its upcoming animated adaptation of The Addams Family, which was originally a classic television series and, later, two theatrical films starring Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston. The latest incarnation of the property stars Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron as Gomez and Morticia Addams, the leaders of the sweetly dark and morbid Addams family. However, it seems that many of Isaac’s fans online aren’t too keen on his character’s look in the film. Why? Obviously, because Isaac is hot.

Aside from the actor’s dance routine in Ex Machina, short clips of him smilingly, being suave or both populate the annals of Giphy’s legion of Oscar Isaac GIFs. To deny the good looks of the man who brought Poe Dameron to life in the latest Star Wars trilogy to life would be to deny oneself, really. Even so, it seems that many of the most prominent reactions to The Addams Family‘s first trailer were to highlight the fact that, by using only Isaac’s voice for the character of Gomez Addams, fans were being robbed blindly.

