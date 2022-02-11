The 2022 Oscars Will Have Not One, Not Two, But Three Hosts

The 94th Academy Awards have a date (March 27), a venue (the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles), and the nominations are out. Hm, yes, everything seems to be in order…

[extremely Catherine O’Hara yelling “KEVIN” in Home Alone voice]

A HOST.

After three ceremonies without one, the Oscars will have a host for the first time since Jimmy Kimmel in 2018, when The Shape of Water won Best Picture. Actually, the Oscars won’t just have a host — it will have multiple hosts. “This year’s Oscars will be a three-act show with each one-hour act emceed by a different host, according to two sources with knowledge of the telecast planning,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The multi-host strategy helps address the biggest deterrents for potential emcees — the time commitment of preparing for the lengthy show and the often unflattering glare of the spotlight that the high-pressure gig can shine on entertainers. The plan also gives the Academy an opportunity to hire hosts who can attract different demographics to the flagging ABC telecast.

The most obvious hire might be the best: let Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez host the dang thing. They have chemistry, so the transitions between hosts would be smooth, and they’re two Oscar veterans and she’s in with The Cool Youths.

An alternate idea:

With a special musical performance from Baby Billy. Highest ratings in years.

