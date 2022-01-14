Earlier in the week, the Academy Awards announced that this years Oscars will have a host after three years of winging it with an assortment of presenters. Naturally, this led to an avalanche of suggestions, but one dream casting has been gathering a significant amount of momentum. Thanks to the success of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, the now beloved trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are top contenders to host the Oscars.

Naturally, this is music to the ears of Craig Erwich, who’s the president of both ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals. The stars of his hit streaming series hosting the biggest award show of the year on his network — what more could you ask for? Via Variety:

“I mean, they are an iconic trio,” Erwich says. “Obviously we know that because [‘Only Murders’] is our most watched comedy ever. They have mass appeal. Everybody loves them. They’d be a dream. That said, there’s a lot of incredible talent we’re considering. We’re having ongoing conversations with Will and the Academy about it.”

As the Only Murders trio become a serious contender they have Judd Apatow to thank, who immediately started pushing the idea on Twitter when it became known that the Oscars was finally having a host.

I would like to see @SteveMartinToGo and Martin Short host. It would be pure joy and we need that. @TheAcademy https://t.co/xcNzcIp6Vh — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 12, 2022

However, Martin, Short, and Gomez have some stiff competition. After helping Miley Cyrus bring in the New Year, Pete Davidson is reportedly a top contender for this year’s Oscar telecast. The SNL star is white hot right now, and he’s also dating Kim Kardashian, whose family just made their Hulu debut. So it’s anyone’s ball game right now.

(Via Variety)