A Simple, Straightforward Solution To The Oscars’ Ratings Problem

The Oscars will introduce a Best Popular Movie category in a few years, mostly for reasons having to do with poor ratings and the commercial interests of its network partner, ABC. The reaction to this news has been almost universally critical, with some pointing out that the money and public acclaim a popular movie earns is its own reward and others pointing out how… let’s say convenient it is that a Disney-owned entity is pushing for a new award that will benefit movie franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which are also owned by Disney. It’s all a little messy and corporate and seems to defeat the purpose of awarding projects based on artistic merit.

Luckily, there is a much simpler answer to the ratings problem. A cleaner one that doesn’t further blur the lines between art and commerce. One that will have viewers glued to their screens for the entire broadcast, regardless of the box office success of the nominated films.

We release a live tiger into the building at the beginning of the ceremony.

Now, I hear you. You’re saying “But Brian, I don’t think that’s safe. Won’t that put our most treasured stars of the silver screen in peril?” Well, you’re right. It’s not and it will. That’s the point. The whole world will be watching in a state of fear and perverse excitement, wondering if the monologue will be interrupted by a giant cat of prey leaping into frame. And the acceptance speeches will be wild. “I’d like to thank the Academy and, of course, all the men and women who worked on thOH GOD TIMOTHEE IT’S RIGHT BEHIND YOU STAY STILL.” Riveting television.

But here’s the twist, because the knowledge that an unseen beast is lurking just off-camera could wear thin without some sort of developing action: Every year, one of the nominees is tasked with attempting to trap the tiger during the ceremony. And they won’t know who it is until they’re seated. At the beginning of the show, before the monologue, everyone will be instructed to reach under their seats and remove the envelope taped to the bottom of the cushion. If it contains a picture of a tiger, guess what: It’s now your job to find and trap the tiger to protect everyone else in attendance.