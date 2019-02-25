Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, And Maya Rudolph Show The Host-Less Oscars What It’s Missing

02.24.19 54 mins ago

The 2019 Academy Awards notoriously don’t have a host after the original choice Kevin Hart stepped down “because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.” It never should have been Hart in the first place: let Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph host not only the Oscars, but every award show from now.

Following Queen’s, uh, rocking performance, the former SNL stars took the stage not as hosts (“But we’re going to stand here a little too long so that the people who get USA Today tomorrow will think that we hosted,” the 30 Rock creator joked, before The Good Place‘s “Judge” clarified, “So just a quick update for everybody in case you’re confused, there is no host tonight, there won’t be a Popular Movie category, and Mexico is not paying for the wall”), but they showcase some of the topics they would have covered had they been asked to fill in for Hart. There were jokes about “Shallow,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (“I hardly know her!”), and the cheese sandwiches at the Fyre Festival.

Beats the pizza.

TOPICS#Oscars 2019
