MGM

Nostalgia is a powerful thing. Some might even call it a beautiful thing, but when it comes to 1980s romcoms, there’s plenty of cringe-worthy self-reflection to be had. That is, after one realizes they were cool with some problematic cinematic happenings that would never fly today. In this spirit, Molly Ringwald recently revisited John Hughes movies through a #MeToo lens that isn’t entirely kind in retrospect. Those, however, were beloved films remembered warmly by those who grew up identifying with at least one member of The Breakfast Club. Yet what of something entirely fluffy and void of coming-of-age redemption, like, say, 1987’s Overboard, which has now received the remake treatment?

Let’s first dispense with the most obvious question, which has been asked a lot already, of relevance: Did the world really need an Overboard remake? No, of course not, but people do recall it somewhat fondly, which is why Lionsgate gambled on Anna Faris starring in the new version in theaters. Tellingly, the film was dropped into the weekend following Avengers: Infinity War, so no one ever expected this movie to be a huge money-maker at the box office, although it might rake in some cash on home video. And Faris, like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, possesses enough charisma to justify her onscreen presence most of the time. The original film reaped such benefits despite, well, a revolting plot.

To briefly recap, Russell’s character, Dean — who is upset about being stiffed on a carpentry contract — kidnaps, enslaves, and has sex with an amnesiac, Joanna/Annie, under false pretenses (while saying “every time with you is like the first time”) after convincing her that she is his wife. Not that this sort of thing was out of the ordinary back in the day. After all, the romantic hero of Sixteen Candles fervently pursued panties belonging to the girl of his dreams by trading his unconscious girlfriend to the Geek, so a common theme prevails.