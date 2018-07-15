The Weinstein Company

In a cinematic era dominated by interconnected superhero universes and Rotten Tomatoes scores, the Paddington franchise stands out as one of the most unique series of films to please moviegoers and critics alike. So it should come as no surprise that fans are clamoring for actor Ben Whishaw and director Paul King to make another sequel. Whether Paddington 3 actually comes to fruition remains to be seen, especially since both Whishaw and King are quite busy at the moment. But that didn’t stop Entertainment Weekly from asking the former about it ahead of the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con.

Whishaw’s initial reaction to the prospect? “I absolutely love doing Paddington.” That being said, his participating in a third movie all depends on a number of factors:

“It takes a lot of time, and each time I’ve done it, it’s taken the better part of a year. But… I would love to do another one.” While Whishaw says he’s game to return as the duffel-coat-wearing bear, he’s not likely to do so without writer-director Paul King on board. “I can’t imagine what it would be like without him, so I think it’s really down to whether he wants to or not,” the actor says.

Basically, the likelihood of a Paddington 3 depends primarily on King’s making the time, and having the desire, to do so. “I think he probably needs a real break from Paddington right now because he’s spent the last five years doing it,” Whishaw said of the director.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)