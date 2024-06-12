Paddington Is Back In The Delightful ‘Paddington In Peru’ Trailer

Paddington: good movie. Paddington 2: one of the best sequels of all-time. What does that mean for Paddington in Peru? Will it be a trilogy-capping triumph, like The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, or unable to meet impossible expectations, like The Godfather Part III?

This is probably putting too much pressure on Paddington, a nice bear who, like his Aunt Lucy, wants the world to be kind and polite. Speaking of being kind and polite, I respectfully invite you to watch the trailer for Paddington in Peru, featuring the voice of Ben Whishaw as Paddington. There are silly jokes, Paddington — who was born in Peru — and the Browns on an adventure in the Amazon Jungle (with Olivia Colman as a nun who’s seeming up to no good), and of course, marmalade sandwiches. You can watch it above.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

PADDINGTON IN PERU brings Paddington’s story to Peru as he returns to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru.

Paddington in Peru, which also stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Antonio Banderas, Julie Walters, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Carla Tous. and Jim Broadbent, comes out in UK cinemas on November 8 and US theaters on January 17, 2025. Oh, the Brits think they’re better than us because they get Paddington first? Methinks it’s time for another Revolutionary War…