Our beloved bear best friend Paddington will be retuning for a third adventure with Paddington In Peru, a follow up to 2017’s Paddington 2. While Paul King won’t be returning, Dougal Wilson is set to direct, and he made Coldplay’s best music video , so Paddy is in good hands with him. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming threequel.

Hollywood has been bombarded with subpar bears for long enough. Evil Winnie has already terrorized children while Chauncey summoned some demonic energy . And Ted is a whole other thing . What ever happened to cute cuddly bears with posh accents that just want to have a picnic with you? Enter: Paddington.

Plot

Details are sparse, but we know the general idea. The story will bring Paddington back to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who resides at the Home for Retired Bears, of course. Bears need community in their old age too! Paddington then embarks on an unexpected journey through the Amazon.

At The Licensing Expo in Vegas this week, new key art for the upcoming sequel was revealed, featuring our favorite bear and his signature accessory snack, a marmalade sandwich. He’s clearly up to his same antics.

Cast

Ben Whishaw will return as Paddington, and Imelda Staunton as Aunt Lucy, while Julie Walters and Jim Broadbent will also return. Paddington will be joined by some new friends, including Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, and Rachel Zegler, who also joined the cast.

Sally Hawkins, who played Mrs. Brown in the first two installments revealed she would not be returning for the third, though she will always miss the little guy. Emily Mortimer will take over for Hawkins. “For me it has felt the right time to hand the reins over to another, and one can’t get much better than the truly wonderful Emily Mortimer, she is extraordinarily special,” Hawkins announced last year. “She will embody the essence of Mary Brown and yet make it utterly her own. However, I am, and will always be in love with Paddington’s world. I already greatly miss my on and off-screen family — the experience of making the first two films has truly been some of the best and most creative times I have had in the world of film. They both gave me so much joy. I will forever hold them so very close to my heart indeed.”