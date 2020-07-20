Palm Springs is reportedly breaking records on Hulu, and for good reason. The wedding-focused Groundhog Day mashup starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti is a funny and refreshing twist on the time loop movie genre without it getting too far in the weeds or too zany. Mind you, that’s tough to do when the trailer shows Samberg literally hunted with a bow and arrow.

There have been a lot of questions about the movie’s ending and what it means, but one thing we now know for sure is exactly how long Samberg’s Nyles was in the time loop central to the movie. In an interview with Decider earlier this month, Palm Springs writer Andy Siara talked about the movie’s ending, and while he wouldn’t confirm whether the two lovebirds actually made it out of the loop or what the final scenes meant, he does confirm the exact length of time that Myles was trapped in Palm Springs.

“I don’t know if I’m supposed to say exactly, but Nyles has in there for over 40 years. There are versions of the script where—mainly when Sarah comes in—I put titles in of how much time has passed. The main thing I hope got across was that a lot of time had passed. A lifetime of memories has passed, basically.”

Four decades is certainly long enough to forget a lot of things about your past life, especially if every day you live is exactly the same. That’s more than 14,000 days of waking up to the same thing, over and over again, enough to truly drive you crazy. Given that information, it’s certainly understandable that most of the movie is him being nihilistic about his life and the possibility of ever finding a way out. It’s a good thing, then, that he eventually got some company to help him along the way.