Here Are The Drive-Ins Where You Can Watch ‘Palm Springs’ This Weekend

One of the exceedingly few good things to come out of this year of COVID has been the reemergence of drive-in movie theaters. The worst things about theaters have been and always will be the proximity to random strangers (I got stories, believe me, folks).

This weekend also sees the release of Palm Springs, possibly my favorite movie of the year and maybe a whole lot more. It’s 88 minutes of perfection. I saw it at Sundance six months ago and snagged a screener to refresh my memory so I could write my review. I ended up watching twice, once for myself and once to show my fiancée. It’s the kind of movie you want to force your friends and significant others to see. Which is to say: perfect for a drive-in.

SNEAK SCREENINGS (JULY 9) NEW YORK

Orchard Beach

Bronx, NY Nickerson Beach

Nassau Cty, NY Murmrr

Montauk, NY MIAMI

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami, FL CALIFORNIA

Vineland Drive-In

City of Industry, CA Rose Bowl

Pasadena, CA TEXAS

AT&T Stadium

Arlington, TX WEEK-LONG ENGAGEMENTS CALIFORNIA

Van Buren Cinema 3 Drive-In

Arlington, CA De Anza Mission Four Drive-In

Montclair, CA De Anza Rubidoux Drive-In 3

Riverside, CA Paramount Drive-In

Paramount, CA Vineland Drive-In,

City of Industry, CA Cameo Cinema

St. Helena, CA De Anza South Bay Drive-In 3

San Diego, CA Santee Twin

Santee, CA Camelot Theatre 3

Palm Springs, CA NEW YORK

Warwick Drive-In

Warwick, NY Delevan Twin Drive-In

Delevan, NY Transit Drive-In

Lockport, NY Malta Drive-In

Malta, NY Vintage Drive-In

East Avon, NY Sunset Drive-In

Middleport, NY Silver Lakes Drive-In

Perry , NY Finger Lakes Drive-In

Aurelius (Auburn), NY Elmira Bargain Drive-In

Big Flats, NY Bay Drive-In

Alexandria Bay, NY Black River Drive-In

Black River, NY INDIANA

Tri Way Drive-In 2

Plymouth, IN Tibbs Drive-In

Indianapolis, IN IOWA

Blue Grass Drive-In

Blue Grass, IA Superior 71 Drive-In

Spirit Lake, IA MICHIGAN

Getty Drive-In

Muskegon, MI NEW HAMPSHIRE

Weirs Drive-In

Laconia, NH NEW JERSEY

Delsea Drive-In

Vineland, NJ NORTH CAROLINA

Badin Road Drive-In

Albemarle, NC Hounds Drive-In

Kings Mountain, NC Eden Drive-In

Eden, NC OHIO

Magic City Drive-In

Barberton, OH Springmill Drive-In

Mansfield, OH Midway Drive-In 2

Ravenna, OH South Drive-In

Columbus, OH Dixie Drive-In Theatre

Dayton, OH Field of Dreams Drive-In

Liberty Center, OH Field Dreams Drive-In

Tiffin, OH Van-Del Drive-In

Middle Point, OH Elm Road Drive-In

Warren, OH Skyway Drive-In

Warren, OH PENNSYLVANIA

Skyview Drive-In

Carmichaels, PA Comet Drive-In

Dunbar, PA Brownsville Drive-In 3

Brownsville, PA Starlight Drive-In

Butler, PA Dependable Drive-In

Coraopolis, PA Evergreen Drive-In Theater

Mount Pleasant, PA Garden Drive-In

Hunlock Creek, PA Circle Drive-In

Scranton, PA Pike Drive-In

Williamsport, PA Carrolltown Drive-In

Carrolltown, PA SOUTH CAROLINA

Highway 21 Drive-In

Beaufort, SC TEXAS

Galaxy Drive-In

Ennis, TX Showboat Drive-In

Hockley , TX TENNESSEE

Stardust Drive-In

Watertown, TN Summer Drive- In 4

Memphis, TN WASHINGTON

Rodeo Drive-In 3

Pt. Orchard, WA Orcas Island FF Pop Up Drive-In

Orcas Island, WA WISCONSIN

Moonlight Outdoor Drive-In

Shawano, WI

And if you can’t make it to any of these places, well, there’s always Hulu. Happy millionth birthday, dipshits.